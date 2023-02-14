Shreyas Iyer to join India's squad for second Australia Test

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and was cleared by the BCCI Medical Team on Tuesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following a back injury and will join India’s squad ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, beginning New Delhi on Friday.

Iyer played the two-match Test series in Bangladesh in December, but was ruled out of the home ODI series against New Zealand due to swelling in the lower back.

Iyer also missed the opening Test against Australia in Nagpur as he hadn’t fully completed his rehabilitation.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Iyer had been cleared by its medical team and will join the Test squad in Delhi.

"India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," read a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Iyer had posted a few videos of his intense rehab programme, under trainer S Rajnikanth, at the NCA in Bengaluru.

India have a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series after registering an innings and 132-run victory over the visitors in Nagpur.

India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.