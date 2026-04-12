IPL 2026: 'Sanju Samson has silenced his critics'

Former India batter and CSK great Suresh Raina believes that Sanju Samson has got a monkey off his back after his brilliant century against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson batted with authority as he struck his maiden century for Chennai Super Kings during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has praised wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson after his maiden century in the yellow jersey, calling it a defining knock that could transform both, the player's confidence, and the team's batting structure, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Key Points Sanju Samson's century against DC could boost his confidence for the rest of the tournament.

Raina also highlighted the tactical advantage Samson brings as an opener for CSK.

Raina pointed out the CSK has got their top-order on point.

'The monkey is off Sanju Samson's back now after this hundred. It is never easy walking into a new franchise and performing immediately, especially with the expectations Sanju has come in with. Joining the joint most successful side in the IPL comes with hard performance expectations,' Raina said on Star Sports.

'This century will help Samson silence his critics,' he noted.

Raina also highlighted the tactical advantage Samson brings as an opener for CSK, saying: 'His presence as an opener sets up CSK's middle order so much better. When you have the ability to inject Shivam Dube or bring in Ayush Mhatre, he comes in and plays freely because they have got a decent start.

'Dewald Brevis didn't even walk out to bat in this contest against Delhi. That just goes to show what structuring your top order right does for the rest of your team. The flow-on effect is clear,' Raina added.

CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals to register their first win of IPL 2026 in Chennai on Saturday.