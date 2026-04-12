Prasidh scalps four as GT restrict LSG to 164 for 8

Prasidh Krishna's stellar bowling display helped Gujarat Titans restrict Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 encounter, showcasing a dominant performance in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna's exceptional bowling performance (4/24) was instrumental in restricting Lucknow Super Giants.

Aiden Markram's aggressive start provided initial momentum for Lucknow, scoring 30 off 21 balls.

Key Lucknow batsmen like Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, and Ayush Badoni failed to capitalise on their starts.

Gujarat Titans' bowlers, including Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada, supported Krishna effectively.

Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad struggled to accelerate the scoring rate for Lucknow in the middle overs.

Prasidh Krishna shone bright with figures of 4 for 24 as Gujarat Titans restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 164 for eight in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Aiden Markram made 30 off 21 balls, but Mitchell Marsh (11), skipper Rishabh Pant (18) and Ayush Badoni (9) failed to live up to the expectations.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram gave LSG a blistering start. Photograph: BCCI

Markram started on a bright note, finding the fence at will from the word go, and decorated his innings with five boundaries and one six.

Marsh also started brightly, welcoming Kagiso Rabada with a six and boundary before falling in the next ball in search of one too many big hits -- caught by GT skipper Subman Gill at mid-off.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

New man in Pant started his knock with a boundary through mid-off.

Markram, though, continued his attacking game finding the fence at will, but LSG were dealt a body blow when Pant was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over as the left-hander scooped a catch to Rahul Tewatia at mid-off in search of a big shot.

Markram smashed Prasidh for back-to-back boundaries in the seventh over before the bowler had the last laugh as the South African's short arm jab was pounced by Washington Sundar at cow corner.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Ayush Badoni. Photograph: BCCI

Badoni too perished early as his miscued pull off Prasidh found out Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket.

Nicholas Pooran (19 off 21) was unusually slow although he hit two consecutive sixes off Rashid Khan in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Abdul Samad (18 off 22) too struggled during his knock, while last match hero Mukul Choudhary (18 off 14) too failed.

George Linde (16 off 10) played a good but short hand.

Besides Prasidh, Ashok Sharma (2/), Siraj (1/19) and Rabada (1/54) were the other wicket takers for GT.

Important Stats

Prasidh Krishna, the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025, has a total of 35 wickets in just 19 innings for Gujarat Titans. He picked 25 wickets last season and this year he already has 10 wickets in 4 innings thus far.

This is the 4th time in the IPL that Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.