She loves VK: Here's why Warner's daughter is thrilled

She loves VK: Here's why Warner's daughter is thrilled

By Rediff Cricket
January 30, 2021 17:22 IST
David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner with his daughters. Photograph: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram

Australia opener David Warner's daughter Indi Rae has a reason to smile.

On Saturday, Warner posted a picture on Instagram, which revealed Virat Kohli's heart-warming gesture towards his four-year-old daughter.

 

In the picture, Indi could be seen sporting Kohli’s Test jersey, signed by the India captain himself as she flaunted it with an adorable smile.

David Warner

"I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan," Warner captioned the post.

It wasn’t too long ago that Candice, Warner’s wife, revealed that their middle daughter Indi’s favourite cricketer was not in fact her father and that she likes Kohli more.

"We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel," Candice had told Triple M Sydney radio station.

Rediff Cricket
