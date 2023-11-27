News
IPL 2024: Gill replaces Pandya as Gujarat Titans captain

IPL 2024: Gill replaces Pandya as Gujarat Titans captain

Source: ANI
November 27, 2023 13:55 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans (GT) announced India batter Shubman Gill as the captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, following Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians (MI).

In a statement from Gujarat Titans, it was highlighted that Gill would be at the helm of a team boasting an extraordinary blend of experience and youthful enthusiasm, characteristic of the Gujarat Titans' identity.

 

Gill's impressive track record includes amassing 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. The previous season was particularly noteworthy for the opener, where he notched up 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33, securing three centuries and four fifties and earning the coveted Orange Cap.

Having played a pivotal role in GT's sensational journey since its IPL debut, Gill's standout performance in the playoffs included a remarkable 129 runs off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, marking the highest individual score by a batter in the IPL playoffs.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Gill stated, "I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons, and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket."

Source: ANI
