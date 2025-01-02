Shastri Meets This 'Terrific Personality'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 02, 2025 17:28 IST

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with Goran Ivanisevic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/X

Ravi Shastri recently met with tennis great Goran Ivanisevic.

The two legends connected, sharing stories and insights likely stemming from their shared experiences at the highest level of professional sport.

Shastri heaped praise on the Croatian captioning the picture, 'Great to catch up with a champion tennis player. A Grand Slam winner and a terrific personality that the sport always needs. God bless.'

Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion and former coach of Novak Djokovic, is renowned for his passionate playing style and insightful coaching.

Since parting ways with Djokovic, Ivanisevic has taken on the role of head coach for Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and is in Australia for the coming Australian Open.

 
