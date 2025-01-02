Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir non-committal about Playing XI for Sydney Test.

IMAGE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been woefully out of form. Photograph: Star Sports/X

India coach Gautam Gambhir declined to confirm that captain Rohit Sharma would play the fifth test against Australia, committing only to naming the team before the toss on Friday.

Skipper Rohit has struggled for runs in the first four Tests of the five-match series, which India trail 2-1 after a loss in Melbourne earlier this week.

Asked on Thursday why the coach was taking the pre-match conference rather than the captain as is usual, Gambhir bridled.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional," he told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"The head coach is here, that should be fine, that should be good enough. We're going to have a look at the wicket and finalise (our team) tomorrow."

When asked specifically whether Rohit would be in that team, Gambhir was non-committal.

Gambhir said he had every confidence that India would win the match to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and keep alive their hopes of a spot in this year's World Test Championship final against South Africa.

"Extremely, extremely confident," he said.

"We've got the skill set, we've got the individuals. We've got everything in that dressing room that can win a Test match here.

"Not only here, probably (to) go on to do some unbelievable things in the future as well. So extremely confident."