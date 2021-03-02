Shastri gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Last updated on: March 02, 2021 11:45 IST

IMAGE: India Head Coach Ravi Shastri gets a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ravi Shastri will turn 59 on May 27, but the Indian cricket team's head coach received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Indians above 60 and Indians above 45 with comorbidities are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the nationwide drive that commenced on March 1.

'Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic. Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,' Shastri tweeted.

There was no confirmation if Sunil Gavaskar -- who resides in the same south central Mumbai apartment block as Shastri and who is a member of the Star Sports team -- also got his COVID-19 shot.

Sunny is 71, and March 6 marks 50 years of his debut in Test cricket!