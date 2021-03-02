41, 44 or 46? Afridi adds to age confusion again!

March 02, 2021 07:31 IST

IMAGE: Shahid Afridi's birthday tweet has added to the age confusion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Multan Sultans/Twitter

Shahid Afridi turned one year older on Monday.

When the Pakistan all-rounder thanked fans for their good wishes, he also revealed his age which led to more confusion.

Afridi's age has been a constantly discussed topic off the field over the years.

According to ICC records, his date of birth is March 1, 1980, but in his autobiography, Game Changer, he mentioned that he was born in 1975.

Back in 2019, Afridi had revealed that he was not 16, but he was 19 when he made his debut in 1998.

As per the record books, Afridi had smashed the fastest hundred in international cricket against Sri Lanka when he was just 16 years old.

'I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly,' Afridi mentioned in Game Changer.

On Monday, he tweeted that he has turned 44!

Taking to Twitter he wrote, 'Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes -- 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans.'

So how old are you, Shahid? 41? 44? 46?