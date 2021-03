March 02, 2021 10:00 IST

That Virat Kohli is a fitness freak is no secret.

Be it going vegan or pumping iron in the gym for hours on end, the skipper is fully committed to being H-E-A-L-T-H-Y.

On Tuesday, Kohli introduced the world to his gym instructors.

'The boys who make life hard in the gym but easy on the field,' he tweeted with a picture alongside the duo.

That is exactly what the captain is good at -- giving credit where credit is due.