Despite WC failures, Suryakumar continues to reign in T20Is

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has scored just 7 runs from two outings in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi was crowned the No 1 T20I all-rounder while dynamic India batter Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot at the top of the standing among batters in ICC's T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

In a major shuffle at the top, Nabi jumped two places to take the top spot. Australia's Marcus Stoinis leapfrogged three places to move to the second spot. Previously, no 1 ranked Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan slumped to fifth position.

Nabi has been one of their star performers and was rewarded for his remarkable outing with the bat and the ball. The 39-year-old rose to the summit of the rankings after picking up two wickets against New Zealand in Guyana.

Afghanistan have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup having defeated Uganda and New Zealand in the Group C clashes.

Among batters, Suryakumar retained his place at the top with 837 points. Suryakumar has scored just 9 runs from two outings so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, scoring 2 against Ireland and 7 against Pakistan.

Afghanistan's opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, rose a career-high 12th spot -- Gurbaz is the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with 156 runs from two innings under his belt.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (756 points) moved to the third spot, while England skipper Jos Buttler (719 points) secured the fifth place in the latest rankings.

Australia opener Travis Head entered the Top 10 by moving six places to the tenth position with 651 points.

In the T20I bowlers' rankings, England's Adil Rashid is at the top, and Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga sits at the second spot.

Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi moved to third and fourth spots, respectively. South African speedster Anrich Nortje is level with Farooqi at fourth.

Afghanistan captain Rashid has six wickets in two matches, while Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with nine wickets in two games.

Nortje is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with eight wickets to his name in the same number of games.

Bangladesh trio Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain made impressive ground and moved to 13th, 19th and 30th positions, respectively.