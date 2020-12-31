News
Shardul likely to play in Sydney Test, Umesh out of series

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 31, 2020 11:16 IST
Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Mumbai pace bowler Shardul Thakur has so far played 62 first class games and has 206 wickets to show for his efforts. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Indian team management is likely to prefer Shardul Thakur over left-arm pace sensation Thangarasu Natarajan in the third Test against Australia in place of injured Umesh Yadav.

 

According to sources, senior pacer Yadav, who had earlier missed the third Test due to a calf muscle tear, is heading home for rehabilitation after being ruled out of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane as well.

The third Test begins in Sydney from January 7.

"While people are excited about the brilliant progress shown by T Natarajan, we mustn't forget he has played only one first class match for Tamil Nadu. And Shardul has been a seasoned domestic red ball pacer for Mumbai," a BCCI source said on Thursday.

"Shardul was really unfortunate that his Test debut against West Indies ended abruptly due to injury even before he could bowl an over. He has been shaping up well and might replace Umesh in the playing XI," the source added.

The final call will be taken by the head coach Ravi Shastri, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and bowling coach Bharath Arun after reaching Sydney.

Shardul has so far played 62 first class games and has 206 wickets to show for his efforts.

Another aspect that India would like to address ahead of the Third Test is a long tail that has affected the team.

Shardul has six first class half-centuries and during his stint with the national team in white ball games, he has proved to be a decent batsman.

"Obviously the next few training sessions will be important and that's why the final call is likely to be taken in Sydney," the source said.

As far as Yadav is concerned, he is expected to head off to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for extensive rehab programme.

The 33-year-old had hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Dom's Take: End of the Dhoni Era
Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat?
China grants conditional nod to homegrown vaccine
Sportspersons come to protesting farmers' aid
'China has been active in Nepal for a decade'
Best investment options for the next 10 years
