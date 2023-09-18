News
Shanaka hails Siraj's 'outstanding display', blames Lankan batters

Source: PTI
September 18, 2023 00:03 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka fell to an embarrassing loss to India in the Asia Cup final. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka attributed his side's humiliating loss in the Asia Cup final to lack of application from batters and credited wrecker-in-chief Mohammed Siraj for his "outstanding" spell which set up India's 10-wicket win.

Siraj was the main architect with the ball as his magical figures of 6 for 21 in seven overs spelt doom for the hosts, who were bowled out for a paltry 50 as India chased down the target with ease, winning by ten wickets.

"It was an outstanding display of bowling from Siraj, credit to him how he approached the game," said Shanaka during the post-match presentation.

 

The Lankan skipper's decision to bat first backfired as they were blown away by Siraj under overcast conditions.

"I thought it would be a good pitch for the batters, but the overcast conditions played a part, and it was a tough, tough day. Of course, the application could have been better, could've tightened our technique a bit to settle down and free our arms in the middle period," he said.

Asked about the positives from the event, Shanaka said, "Positive takeaway is how Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis batted in the middle period in spinning conditions, as well as the way Charith Asalanka batted and he's handling that pressure well.

"In Indian conditions, these three will perform well and score heavily. Also, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and the two other fast bowlers as well in Kasun Rajitha and Pramod Madushan, I think they will do well in the coming World Cup."

It was Sri Lanka's final ODI outing before the ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting next month.

While Shanaka feels that his team is headed in the right direction, he apologised to the fans for having let them down in this finale.

"Without five main players, the good thing is we came to the final playing good sides. It's a good sign from where we began two years ago.

"At last, I would like to thank the fans who came in numbers. Really sorry that we disappointed you. We as cricketers really love you. And, congratulations to the Indian team for the brand of cricket they're playing."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
