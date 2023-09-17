News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'A bit of a kick to the rear end is good ahead of the World Cup'

'A bit of a kick to the rear end is good ahead of the World Cup'

Source: PTI
September 17, 2023 22:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India defeated Sri Lanka a crushing defeat to lift the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood was disappointed by his team's meek outing in the Asia Cup final but said it was a timely wake up call for his side ahead of the ODI World Cup next month.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 after India pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed six for 21, and the visitors romped to a 10-wicket win in Colombo on Sunday.

“We played very good cricket to get to the final. I think we have to regroup and put some confidence into the players.

“You know sometimes a bit of a kick to the rear end is not the worst thing before going into a big tournament,” said Silverwood during the post-match press meet.

 

Silverwood said the Lankan team needed to ask tough questions and try to move on from this defeat.

“It was a super bowling performance by India. We did not help ourselves either, and were disappointed with the way we finished. We have a big World Cup tournament coming, and we need to ask a few questions in the dressing room and move forward from this,” he said.

IMAGE: India bowled out Sri Lanka for 50 runs to pick up a crushing win. Photograph: ACC/X

The Englishman underlined the importance of finding consistency especially as a batting unit.

“We are going to compete against teams like India, Pakistan and Australia (in WC) and we have to be consistently at our best.

“So, we need to find consistency in the batting. We bat all the way down to No. 7, and we have the experience. So, it is a bit of concern (lack of consistency) and we will talk about it,” he added.

Silverwood agreed that the injuries to some key players like Wanindu Hasaranga did not help Lanka, but cannot use it as an excuse for a defeat of this nature.

“We have had some injuries in the bowling department but that cannot be used as an excuse in the batting department.

“The schedule around international cricket is tough at the moment, we have to live with it,” he said.

However, Silverwood found some light in the emergence of young players like pacer Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

“Pathirana and Wellalage have really emerged in the international stage, and (Kusal) Mendis has come back to form.

“There are some good individual and team performances but consistency is the key, and then we can think of beating teams like India,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
All about Team India's biggest win in ODIs!
All about Team India's biggest win in ODIs!
A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!
A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!
PIX Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup!
PIX Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup!
Jansen's all-round show powers SA to series win
Jansen's all-round show powers SA to series win
'All captains take a lot of pride, I'm no different'
'All captains take a lot of pride, I'm no different'
Rohit gives update on Axar, Shreyas
Rohit gives update on Axar, Shreyas
Brook replaces Roy in England's World Cup squad
Brook replaces Roy in England's World Cup squad

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit

This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit

Rohit gives update on Axar, Shreyas

Rohit gives update on Axar, Shreyas

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances