Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'There are different groups inside that changing room'

'There are different groups inside that changing room'

Source: PTI
April 30, 2024 13:48 IST
'I think to win big tournaments you need to be a team and not just have individual performances and unfortunately they haven't played well as a team.'

Mi players

IMAGE: Despite having proven match winners like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David and Jasprit Bumrah, MI have found it difficult to find victories this season, slumping to six losses from nine outings. Photograph: BCCI

Winning major tournaments hinges on teamwork rather than individual brilliance, according to former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who reckons the Mumbai Indians camp is divided into groups, hindering players from functioning cohesively.

After the sudden pre-season change in captaincy when Rohit Sharma was unceremoniously replaced by Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions are in descension. They need to win all their remaining five matches to even have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

"Yeah, I don't know (they will make it to the playoffs). I think it's wishful thinking for Mumbai this entire IPL."

 

"I think there's a lot more going on than what we are seeing on the outside and you can't have that many good players and perform this inconsistently.

"So, I think there are different groups inside that changing room and something is not working, they are not gelling together, they are not playing as a team," Clarke said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Despite having proven match winners like Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya, Tim David and Jasprit Bumrah, MI have found it difficult to find victories this season, slumping to six losses from nine outings.

Their three wins can be attributed to the individual brilliance of pacer Bumrah and the big-hitting Romario Shepherd.

"Individual brilliance can get them over the line, if Rohit Sharma comes in and gets another hundred or Hardik does something with the bat or Bumrah bowls like a genius again, you never know," Clarke said.

"I think to win big tournaments you need to be a team and not just have individual performances and unfortunately they haven't played well as a team. So I hope they turn it around, but I can't see them winning this game," he added.

MI, who occupy the penultimate spot on the points table, take on Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday in Lucknow.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
