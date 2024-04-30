Fit-again Archer returns to England squad for T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Jofra Archer has returned to the England set up after being sidelined for 14 months due to injury. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pacer Jofra Archer will return to international cricket after a hiatus of 14 months after he was named in England's preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup ib London on Tuesday.

Archer last played for England was in a T20I series against Bangladesh in March 2023. The 29-year-old was England's leading wicket-taker in that series with four scalps from three matches at an economy of 6.63.

But since then Archer was forced to sit on the sidelines because of the recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

"Jofra Archer has recovered from his right elbow injury and is named in the squad," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its media release.

From January this year, Archer has been working intensely on his return including Sussex's pre-season camps in Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru, besides appearing in a handful of club matches at Barbados.

England, who are the defending champions, will be led by Jos Buttler, who had led them to the title in Australia in 2022.

Lancashire all-rounder Tom Hartley is the sole uncapped player (in T20Is) in the squad.

There was no place, however, for all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was part of England's T20 and ODI World Cup-winning teams, while batsman Dawid Malan is also omitted.

As well as Archer, fellow fast bowler Chris Jordan, who played in the final against Pakistan in 2022, is also included.

England will prepare for the tournament with a four-match T20 series against Pakistan starting at Headingley on May 22.

Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Moeen Ali (CSK), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (RR), Phil Salt (KKR), Will Jacks, Reece Topley (both RCB), will return home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan from May 22.

It means that these players will miss the final stages of the IPL 2024.

"The World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of England's opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Wednesday, June 4," added the ECB.

They kick off their tournament against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood