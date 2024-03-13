Shami's road to recovery: 'Stitches removed'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami took another step towards his recovery as he got his stitches removed. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/X

Mohammed Shami has been out of action since the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup. A day after the BCCI confirmed that Shami will miss the upcoming edition of the IPL, the star bowler took to social media to give fans a peek into his recory.

Sharing a few photos of his check up in the hospital, Shami said, “Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed.

“I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing,” said Shami.

In all likelihood, Shami, who underwent the heel surgery last month, will be out of action till September this year, which means he will miss the T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, BCCI, providing an update on Shami said, “The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024.”

Shami is expected to return for India's home series against Bangladesh in September.