News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kuldeep had a feeling he will be my 700th Test scalp!'

'Kuldeep had a feeling he will be my 700th Test scalp!'

Source: PTI
March 13, 2024 14:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: James Anderson picked up Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket to pocket his 700th Test wicket. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has revealed that Kuldeep Yadav had a hunch about being his 700th Test wicket when the two came face to face during the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala.

Anderson became the first pacer and third bowler to take 700 Test wickets on March 9 with Yadav being his landmark scalp. It was Anderson's 187th Test appearance.

 

"Kuldeep edged one down to third man for a single. As he got to the non-striker's end, and as I was walking back to my mark, he said: 'I'm going to be you 700th wicket'," Anderson said BBC's Tailenders podcast.

"He wasn't saying he was trying to get out, he was just saying he had a feeling. We both laughed at it."

Anderson, however, said the moment would have been more joyous had England finished on the winning side in the series which they lost 1-4.

"I didn't celebrate, there was nothing to celebrate. Obviously that was a nice moment to achieve the feat on a picturesque ground. I would have felt a bit more excited if we would have won," the 41-year-old pacer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Spooky start to Ishan Kishan's IPL prep camp!
SEE: Spooky start to Ishan Kishan's IPL prep camp!
Praveen slams Hardik: Play for country, not just IPL
Praveen slams Hardik: Play for country, not just IPL
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure vs Mumbai
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure vs Mumbai
'Against dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother
'Against dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother
Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly
Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly
SEE! Dhoni signs everlasting bond
SEE! Dhoni signs everlasting bond
ICC Rankings: Ashwin regains bowling throne
ICC Rankings: Ashwin regains bowling throne

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Anderson spills the beans on war of words with Gill

Anderson spills the beans on war of words with Gill

My place in the team is not a given: Anderson

My place in the team is not a given: Anderson

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances