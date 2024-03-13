SEE! Dhoni signs everlasting bond

IMAGE: MS Dhoni is back donning the favourite yellow jersey! Photograph: CSK/X

It’s IPL season again and that means Thala’s back in action! Fans wait all year to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni back doing what he does best.

With the former Indian skipper generally staying away from the limelight, the Indian Premier League serves as the perfect platform for fans to get a healthy dose of MSD!

And with the IPL 2024 opener less than ten days away, the Chennai skipper has been sweating it away at the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Post a training session, the fans – who had flocked the stadium to see their favourite cricketers hitting the nets – were left thrilled with Dhoni signing a bunch of autographs.

Posting a video of Dhoni’s interaction with the fans, Chennai Super Kings captioned it, “Signing an everlasting bond with the fans!”