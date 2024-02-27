News
Shami Undergoes Surgery, May Miss T20 WC

Shami Undergoes Surgery, May Miss T20 WC

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 27, 2024 10:47 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/X
 

Star pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been out-of-action since the ODI World Cup last year, gave fans a glimmer of hope with a big update on his recovery.

The right-arm pacer took to his X handle to reveal that he has undergone an operation on his Achilles tendon.

 

Posting photos of himself in a hospital bed, Shami said, 'Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon!

'Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet,' Shami posted on X.

The 33 year old, who picked up 24 wickets in India's World Cup campaign, has been out due to injury since the final in Ahmedabad against Australia.

The pacer, who finished as the highest-wicket taker in the World Cup, missed the home T20I series against Australia, the entire South Africa tour, the Afghanistan series and also the ongoing home series against England.

Shami will miss IPL 2024 and there are fears he may not recover in time for the T20 World Cup in June.

REDIFF CRICKET
