Shami's IPL future: Where will the veteran play next?

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is still waiting to regain his spot in the national team. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have agreed to trade veteran seamer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The deal is likely to be an all-cash deal, with LSG paying SRH Rs 10 crore, the price Shami was bought for at the IPL 2025 mega auction, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Shami, the 35-year-old Indian pacer, is still waiting to regain his spot in the national team. Despite his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he has taken 15 wickets in three matches for Bengal, Shami hasn't been selected for the home Test series against the West Indies and the ongoing series against South Africa.

SRH had bought Shami for Rs 10 crore at the auction ahead of IPL 2025 after he had made a strong impact in the powerplay during his stint at Gujarat Titans (2022-24). In IPL 2022 and 2023, he took 28 wickets in the first six overs; the next best in that phase was Trent Boult (20) and Mohammed Siraj (15).

Shami's potential addition to the team is likely linked to the injury woes of LSG's fast bowlers Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan, who are currently undergoing rehabilitation for various injuries. With these players out, LSG might be looking for alternatives, and Shami's experience could be valuable.

IPL auction is set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year that the event will take place overseas.

Unlike the mega auctions, the 2026 edition will be a mini auction and will be completed in a single day. All franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained and released players from their 2025 squads by 3 pm IST on November 15.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI), made two all-cash deals, bringing in Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 2 crore and Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 2.60 crore.