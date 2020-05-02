Shami thought of committing suicide during tough phase

Source:

May 02, 2020 23:35 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami and wife Hasin Jahan in happier times. Photograph: Facebook

India paceman Mohammed Shami on Saturday revealed that he contemplated committing suicide at least thrice when he was enduring a difficult phase of his life in 2018.

Shami was booked for domestic violence after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against him.

"During that period there was also a personal crisis in my life. You won't believe it but I contemplated committing suicide three times during that period," Shami told his India teammate Rohit Shrama during an Instagram live session.

"My family members were worried that I might end up doing something drastic. I was just not able to think about cricket at that point."

"Then my family explained that every problem has a solution no matter how big the problem. My brother supported me a lot. My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours.

"My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun," Shami said.