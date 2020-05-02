'Mentor' Dhoni's unique way of helping young Pant

Source:

May 02, 2020 14:09 IST

'This is so that I don't become entirely dependent on him, he gives me hints only that helps me solve the issue myself.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, left, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Calling Mahendra Singh Dhoni his mentor, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant says the World Cup-winning skipper has his own way of helping the younger crop as he never provides a full solution to a problem, encouraging them to look for answers.

Pant, was heir apparent to Dhoni until K L Rahul emerged as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited overs format, making the southpaw no more a certainty in the playing eleven.



"He (Dhoni) has been like a mentor to me, on and off the field. I can approach him freely with any problem I may be facing, and he will never give me the entire solution for it," Pant said in an Instagram Live session with his IPL team Delhi Capitals.



"This is so that I don't become entirely dependent on him, he gives me hints only that helps me solve the issue myself. He's also one of my favourite batting partners, though it's not something that happens too often.



"If Mahi bhai is at the crease, you know things are sorted. He's got a plan in his head, and all you need to do is follow it!"



Dhoni, who has not played competitive cricket since July, was supposed to make a much awaited comeback with the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Dhoni has already played his last game for the country.



Asked about Dhoni's India future during an Instagram chat with opener Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan said, "When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don't know, it's upto him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again.



"As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last.