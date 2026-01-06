HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 06, 2026 16:27 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was called for the hearing along with his brother Mohammed Kaif at a school in Jadavpur but the cricketer could not appear as he is currently in Rajkot. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Shami was called for the hearing along with his brother Mohammed Kaif at a school in Jadavpur on Monday, but the cricketer could not appear as he is currently in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they said.

 

He requested the Election Commission for new dates, and accordingly, his hearing has been rescheduled between January 9 and 11, they added.

The pacer is a voter of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 93, which is a part of the Rashbehari constituency.

"The Enumeration Form was incorrectly filled out by the cricketer and his brother, because of which they were called for the hearing," said an official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been living in Kolkata for years due to his cricketing career.

He relocated to the city at a young age. He later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the state's under-22 team.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
