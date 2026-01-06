HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill's domestic comeback ends in disappointment

Gill's domestic comeback ends in disappointment

January 06, 2026

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was dismissed for 11 off 12 balls. Photograph: PCA/X

India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill endured a forgettable return to domestic cricket, falling cheaply in his first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 on Tuesday.

 

Representing Punjab against Goa, Gill was dismissed for 11 off 12 balls, caught by Suyash Prabhudessai off the bowling of V Koushik.

Punjab’s troubles at the top were compounded when opener Prabhsimran Singh also failed to make an impact, managing just 2 off 11 balls.

Gill’s early exit marked a rare off day for the Indian skipper, who is usually a dominant presence in the 50-over format.

Gill’s appearance also sparked discussion off the field, with fans questioning why India’s ODI captain was not leading Punjab. The team management, however, chose to stick with Prabhsimran Singh as captain, opting for leadership continuity as the tournament unfolds.

While it was a match to forget for Gill, the classy right-hander will be keen to bounce back quickly and make his mark in the ODI series against New Zealand.

