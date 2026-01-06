HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shreyas Iyer returns in style, hits 53-ball 82 in Vijay Hazare

Shreyas Iyer returns in style, hits 53-ball 82 in Vijay Hazare

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
January 06, 2026 15:42 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer warms up before the start of the match against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer marked his return from injury in style, smashing a fluent 82 off 53 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day match in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Leading Mumbai, Shreyas struck three sixes and 10 fours against Himachal Pradesh in his first competitive appearance in nearly four months.

Opener Musheer Khan stroked a brisk 73 off 51 balls as Mumbai posted 299/9 after the match was reduced to 33

overs per innings because of delayed start due to fog at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground.

However, Suryakumar Yadav's lean run with the bat continued as he was dismissed by Kushal Pal for 24, while Yashavi Jaiswal made 15 and Shivam Dube scored 20.

 

This marked Shreyas' first competitive match since sustaining a spleen injury during India's tour of Australia in October. He had suffered the injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney and was hospitalised for spleen laceration with internal bleeding. 

Shreyas been named as India's vice-captain for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Baroda on January 11, subject to fitness clearance.

