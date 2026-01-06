Bangladesh Telecast Ban Won't Hurt IPL

According to experts, the ban will not result in revenue loss for the BCCI or the IPL broadcasters.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in action during a ODI match against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium in Chattogram. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Premier League broadcast has been banned in Bangladesh, but experts say the move is unlikely to affect the series.

The move, which comes two days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman, is the latest development in the steady deterioration of the country's diplomatic ties with India.

<>A statement from the information and broadcasting ministry of Muhammad Yunus' interim government in Bangladesh said that no 'logical reason' was given by the BCCI while instructing KKR to release Rahman from its 2026 roster.

'No logical reason for such a decision (Rahman's release) by the BCCI is known, and such a decision has saddened, hurt, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh,' read the government notification.

'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

'This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest,' the notification added.

According to experts, the ban will not result in revenue loss for the BCCI or the IPL broadcasters.

This followed the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to the International Cricket Council to shift Twenty20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing that it would not send its team to India for the tournament scheduled to begin on February 7.

"I don't see this move -- banning IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh -- having a big impact. It doesn't affect BCCI's revenue, nor does it change what the broadcaster would pay," Santosh N, managing partner at D&P Advisory Services, a valuation services provider, told Business Standard.

Viewership will likely remain largely unaffected, Santosh added, as only two to three Bangladeshi players have been active in the IPL in previous seasons.

N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, shared a similar view, saying that while Bangladesh has a noteworthy cricket team, the broadcaster's revenue is unlikely to be affected.

"Any revenue loss will likely be offset by other brands stepping in. The IPL continues to grow, and existing sponsors may increase their advertising in the upcoming season," he said.

The IPL is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 31.

"It is unfortunate that politics is affecting cricket, but that is the reality," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion.

"IPL's big strength has always been its global roster of top players. Now, players of stature are being excluded for reasons beyond talent, which will affect both the game and viewer interest," Goyal added.

"The fear is that one day it could become a Ranji T20, with only Indians playing against Indians," he stated.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, while announcing the diktat to release Rahman, had merely stated that it was being done because of 'developments all around', without explaining the specifics.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff