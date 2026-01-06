HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US-born Aman Rao slams 109-ball double century in Vijay Hazare

Source: PTI
January 06, 2026 14:17 IST

Aman Rao

IMAGE: Hyderabad's Aman Rao celebrates his double hundred against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday. Photographs: Rajasthan Royals/X

US-born Aman Rao underlined his prowess as a big hitter with a scintillating unbeaten double century to propel Hyderabad to a commanding 352 for 5 against Bengal in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Rajkot, on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Rao, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, smashed 12 fours and 13 sixes en route to his 200 not out from 109 balls, achieved in just his third List A appearance.

It was the second double century of this edition of the tournament, after Odisha's Swastik Samal had struck 212 against Saurashtra last December.

Aman Rao

Sent in to bat, Rao tore apart a Bengal bowling attack featuring Mohammed Shami (3/70), Akash Deep (0/78) and Mukesh Kumar (0/55), scoring 120 of his runs off the trio with a display of power and class.

 

Rao put on 104 runs for the opening wicket with Rahul Singh (65) and later added 87 runs with skipper Tilak Varma (34).

He brought up his double hundred in style, smashing a six off the final ball of the innings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
