Home  » Cricket » Shami named in Bengal's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad

Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 22, 2025 16:47 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami impressed with the ball for Bengal in the new Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami, who picked 20 wickets in four matches in the first phase of Ranji Trophy, has been included in Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad.

The fit-again Shami, having recovered from his leg injury, has played four of Bengal's five matches in Ranji Trophy this season.

His 15 wickets in the first two matches were key to Bengal's two back-to-back wins over Uttarakhand and Gujarat at the start of the season as they lead the Group C standings.

Shami was on Friday named along with another India pacer Akash Deep in Bengal's 17- member squad to be captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran.

 

The Indian selectors seemed to have moved past the veteran pacer, having sidelined him for the white ball series in Australia and then the ongoing Test rubber against South Africa.

But the veteran pacer, however, is keen to make a comeback again.

"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the India team. It's not my job to update selectors on fitness," Shami had said earlier during the Ranji Trophy.

The Bengal squad also has promising keeper-batter Abhishek Porel who is back after playing for India A in the Rising Asia Cup tournament. Shakir Habib Gandhi is the second keeper in the squad.

Placed in group C, Bengal will face Baroda in their opening encounter of this T20 tournament in Hyderabad on November 26.

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Services, Puducherry and Haryana are the other teams in their group.

Bengal squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel (Wicketkeeper), Shakir Habib Gandhi (Wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Keswani, Priyanshu Srivastav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Karan Lal. Saksham Chaudhary, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Yudhajit Guha, Shreyan Chakraborty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
