News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series

Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series

Source: PTI
January 09, 2024 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is working towards getting back to match fitness after an injury ruled him out of the tour of South Africa. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Recovering from an ankle injury, pacer Mohammed Shami said his prime focus is to achieve optimum fitness keeping in mind the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, one of the stars of India's ODI World Cup campaign, was bestowed with the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country on Tuesday.

 

"My aim is to keep myself fit as far as possible, as the next two tournaments and series are big. I will focus on fitness," Shami, who took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games, said on Monday night during a reception hosted by the sports ministry for this year's national sports awards winners.

"There is no tension about my skill, as I believe if I maintain my fitness, skill will be there on the ground."

Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, had missed the recent South Africa series after not being cleared by the BCCI Medical team.

He is also likely to miss the first two games of the Test series against England, which begins on January 25.

Shami is the lone cricketer and one of the 26 sportspersons to receive the honour in a ceremony.

"It's a dream come true, it's my life's biggest achievement, the fruit of my hard work," said the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer, who has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests so far in his career.

"No one can change your luck. If anything is decided by destiny, it is bound to happen. One must continue his hard work; it will pay off."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England
Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England
'Nobody knows why Ishan isn't there'
'Nobody knows why Ishan isn't there'
Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral
Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral
Uddhav slams Narwekar for meeting Shinde before order
Uddhav slams Narwekar for meeting Shinde before order
Oil imports from Russia likely to decline this year
Oil imports from Russia likely to decline this year
SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards
SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home

Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home

What's Rohit hinting at?

What's Rohit hinting at?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances