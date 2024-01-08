Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England

IMAGE: It will take Mohammed Shami a few weeks to get the all-clear to play for India. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami's ankle injury is taking longer to heal with the fast bowler likely to miss the first two Tests against England.

Shami missed out on the two Test series in South Africa because of the ankle injury. He is yet to resume bowling and it will take another few weeks to get the all-clear to play for India.

Shami last featured in the the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 24 wickets in seven matches.

'Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to the NCA (the National Cricket Academy) and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England,' a BCCI source told The Indian Express newspaper.

India are unlikely to rush Shami back into the playing XI as the five Test series against England could be played on turning tracks.

India rested Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj for the T20 series against Afghanistan, to keep them in fine fettle for the England series. Mukesh Kumar, who bowled well in the second Test against South Africa, could come in for Shami during the England series.