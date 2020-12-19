Shami doubtful for second Test after bouncer blow

Source:

December 19, 2020 14:28 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was struck on the right elbow by a bouncer from Pat Cummins during India's second innings, on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at Adelaide, on Saturday. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

India pace bowler Mohammed Shami's participation in the remainder of the Test series against Australia was thrown into doubt on Saturday, with captain Virat Kohli revealing that he is unable to even lift his hands.

Shami, who suffered a wrist injury during the third day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, was taken to the hospital for scans.



The fast bowler was hit on his right elbow by a bouncer from Pat Cummins during India's second innings which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine.



The team's medical staff rushed in to his aid and after some deliberation, Shami decided to walk back to the dressing room as the visitors' innings ended in 21.2 overs.



Asked about the pacer's condition at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said Shami he will be heading to the hospital to undergo scans.



"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We will probably know in the evening what happens," Kohli said.



After receiving some treatment on the field from the physiotherapist, Shami tried to resume batting but he was in a lot of pain and decided to walk back to the dressing room.



India lost the opening match by eight wickets to go down 0-1 in the four-match series.



The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26, where the visitors will be without the services of Kohli.