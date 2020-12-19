News
Why Ian Chappell was asked to leave Adelaide Oval

Why Ian Chappell was asked to leave Adelaide Oval

By HARISH KOTIAN
December 19, 2020 09:41 IST
Ian Chappell

IMAGE: Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

Ian Chappell was asked to leave the Adelaide Oval on Friday, Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and India, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Sydney.

The Australian cricket legend was doing the commentary for ABC radio at the Adelaide Oval when he was asked to leave the ground. He was asked to isolate before taking the COVID-19 test on Saturday.

Chappell is a Sydney Northern Beaches resident, which has witnessed a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the past few days.

The 77 year old is not sure whether he will stay in Adelaide or return to Sydney.

'I don't know too much, the problem is the (Sydney residence) postcode," Chappell was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

'I haven't been to any of the places (with known COVID contacts) but once they ask about the Northern Beaches local government area, I had to say 'yes' to that,' he added.

'That triggered things off. I haven't got a clue yet. I'll just have the test and see what happens,' Chappell said.

On being asked how it felt to leave his beloved Adelaide Oval, where he has a stand named after him, he replied: 'It's weird, but that's life at the moment'

Brett Lee, who is part of the commentary panel for the Test match, also suffered the same fate. Also a resident of Sydney Northern Beaches, the former Australian pacer returned home on Friday.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Warne slammed for racial slur at Pujara
Lyon will be massive threat for India: Ponting
Takes time to adapt to the pink ball: Paine
Biden names Indian-American as assistant WH press secy
Why it makes sense to choose bitcoins over gold
'Demand for home loans is rising steadily'
Govt response to the pandemic was right
