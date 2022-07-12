News
Shami breaks Agarkar's record during first ODI...

July 12, 2022 22:44 IST
Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets against England in the opening ODI to get to 150 ODI wickets on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets against England in the opening ODI to get to 150 ODI wickets on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday became the fastest Indian to scalp 150 wickets in ODIs.

Shami achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday.

 

The pacer took three wickets, that of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Craig Overton, taking a total of 80 matches to reach the 150-wicket mark.

With this he surpassed the record set by former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches to get to 150-wickets.

Shami also became the joint-third fastest ever to take 150 ODI wickets along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Australia's Mitchell Starc (77 matches) and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches) hold the top-two positions for fastest bowlers to reach 150 ODI wickets.

India beat England by 10 wickets in the first ODI on Tuesday.

