'You don't ask for rest during IPL'

'Then, why ask for it while playing for India?'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were rested in several series which raised questions on BCCI's selection policy. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has questioned senior Indian players being rested for international matches while they don't skip the Indian Premier League.

In recent months, several Indian stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for several series which raised questions about BCCI's selection policy.

The BCCI announced a team for the ODI series against the West Indies and rested Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Shikhar Dhawan was named captain.

'I do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. You don't take rest during IPL, then, why ask for it while playing for India?' Gavaskar asked.

'I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest. There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, I get that. But I don't think there is much problem in T20 cricket,' Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

It is about time the BCCI intervenes in this 'rest policy' which has become so common in Indian cricket, Gavaskar, the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, pointed out.

Strict actions need to be taken, advocated Gavaskar and mentioned that top players should either be given the liberty to pick and choose series, or have their contracts altered accordingly.

'I honestly feel that the BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade A cricketers have received very good contracts. They receive payment for every match. Tell me, if there is any company whose CEO, or MDs get so much time off?' Gavaskar asked.

'I feel that if Indian cricket is to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn. If you want to be rested, you need to reduce your guarantees. Then you take rest, because you don't want to play,' Gavaskar added.

'But how can anyone say that I don't want to play for the Indian team?' Gavaskar asked. 'Which is why I do not agree to the concept.'