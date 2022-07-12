PHOTOS: India vs England, 1st ODI, London

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England at The Kia Oval in London on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Brydon Carse, his fifth wicket of the innings, during the first ODI at The Kia Oval in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in swing bowling as he snared six wickets and Mohammed Shami added another three to knock over England for 110 in the first game of the three-match one-day international series at the Oval on Tuesday.

England got off to a horror start after being put in to bat when Bumrah (6/19) rattled Jason Roy's stumps with an in-swinger and then deceived Joe Root two balls later with a delivery that nipped away. Both players failed to get off the mark.

IMAGE: Jason Roy is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ben Stokes also perished for a duck in the following over, edging behind off Shami (3/31), before Bumrah accounted for Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) to leave England reeling at 26-5 in overcast conditions.

IMAGE: A delighted Jasprit Bumrah after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Captain Jos Buttler (30) and Moeen Ali (14) led a brief recovery but both were dismissed in quick succession before a 35-run ninth-wicket stand between David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) pushed England past 100.



The home side were eventually bowled out in 25.2 overs.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mate Suryakumar Yadav after dismissing Liam Livingstone. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India are without star batsman Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the match due to a mild groin strain.