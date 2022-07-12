News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs England, 1st ODI, London

PHOTOS: India vs England, 1st ODI, London

Source: PTI
July 12, 2022 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England at The Kia Oval in London on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Brydon Carse, his fifth wicket of the innings, during the first ODI at The Kia Oval in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in swing bowling as he snared six wickets and Mohammed Shami added another three to knock over England for 110 in the first game of the three-match one-day international series at the Oval on Tuesday.

 

England got off to a horror start after being put in to bat when Bumrah (6/19) rattled Jason Roy's stumps with an in-swinger and then deceived Joe Root two balls later with a delivery that nipped away. Both players failed to get off the mark.

IMAGE: Jason Roy is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ben Stokes also perished for a duck in the following over, edging behind off Shami (3/31), before Bumrah accounted for Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) to leave England reeling at 26-5 in overcast conditions.

IMAGE: A delighted Jasprit Bumrah after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Captain Jos Buttler (30) and Moeen Ali (14) led a brief recovery but both were dismissed in quick succession before a 35-run ninth-wicket stand between David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) pushed England past 100.

The home side were eventually bowled out in 25.2 overs.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mate Suryakumar Yadav after dismissing Liam Livingstone. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India are without star batsman Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the match due to a mild groin strain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'You don't ask for rest during IPL'
'You don't ask for rest during IPL'
T20 Report Card: SKY, Bhuvi 9/10
T20 Report Card: SKY, Bhuvi 9/10
'Kohli won't be in my T20 side'
'Kohli won't be in my T20 side'
Govt doesn't see emblem atop new Parl as different
Govt doesn't see emblem atop new Parl as different
Nashik MP urges Uddhav to mend fences with BJP
Nashik MP urges Uddhav to mend fences with BJP
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Wrestler Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee
Wrestler Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

VOTE! Should Kohli Be Dropped From T20 WC Team?

VOTE! Should Kohli Be Dropped From T20 WC Team?

'Iyer's weakness against short ball has spread'

'Iyer's weakness against short ball has spread'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances