Shakib apologises for 'silence' during Bangladesh protests

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has apologised for his 'silence' during protests in the country and requested fans to be present for his final Test match against South Africa in Dhaka from October 21.



The 37-year-old was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.



Shakib has not been home since protests erupted in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board has assured him he will not be harassed on his return.



"Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people's uprising," Shakib posted on Facebook on Wednesday.



"I extend

my deepest respect and condolences to them and their families."While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise. If I were in your place, I too might have been upset."Shakib is considered the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has produced but his political past places the former captain in a tricky position as an interim government supervises a power transition.Shakib announced his intention to retire from Tests in September.He has played 71 Tests, 247 One-Day Internationals and 129 Twenty20 Internationals, amassing 14,730 runs and claiming 712 wickets to establish himself as one of the leading all-rounders of his era.

"I want to say goodbye with all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better," Shakib said.



"I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not."