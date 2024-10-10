IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Ratan Tata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Ratan Tata's last meeting with Sachin Tendulkar in May proved to be a memorable one for the batting great as the two discussed their mutual love for automobiles, wildlife conservation and giving back to society.



Following Tata's passing away, Tendulkar's post on Instagram has gone viral on social media as fans paid their tribute to the corporate titan.

'A Memorable Conversation. Last Sunday was memorable, as I had the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Tata,' Sachin had then said in his Instagram post.



'We shared stories and insights about our mutual love for automobiles, our commitment to giving back to society, passion for wildlife conservation, and affection for our furry friends.



'Conversations like these are invaluable and remind us of the joy and impact our passions can bring to our lives.



'It's a day I will remember with a smile always.'