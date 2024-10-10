News
Home  » Sports » 'Inspiration To The Entire Nation'

'Inspiration To The Entire Nation'

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: October 10, 2024 20:45 IST
Neeraj Chopra with Ratan Tata

IMAGE: 'Ratan Tata was a true visionary. I'll never forget our inspiring conversation,' Neeraj Chopra tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram
 

The sports fraternity joined the nation in mourning the passing of Ratan Tata, recognising his significant contributions to Indian industry and society.

Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Ajinkya Rahane pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Neeraj Chopra

 

Ratan Tata

 

Ratan Tata

 

Ratan Tata

 

Ratan Tata

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev remembered iconic industrialist Ratan Tata for his humility and love for animals, saying the philanthropist would easily fit into the country's top-10 personalities since Independence.

"Since we got independence, if we have to choose 10 people, he will be right at the top, not at the bottom, he was such a person. He set an example how an industry should be created, not for himself, but for the country," Kapil said during an interaction with media on the sidelines of a golf-related event.

"I met him many times. His sense of humour was very good, and what I liked the most was that he loved animals, and that shows he was a good human being, his humanity and humility is what made him. You always remember good people. And what he did for the country, what his industry did, words are not enough to describe that," added Kapil.

REDIFF SPORTS
