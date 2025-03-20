HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shakib Al Hasan's bowling action cleared

March 20, 2025 20:06 IST

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan's action had been reported by the standing umpire while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset in September. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in English country cricket after a re-assessment of his bowling action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 37-year-old, has passed tests of his action at Loughborough University earlier

this month.

"The re-assessment found that Shakib had remedied his action to within the prescribed 15-degree threshold as defined in the ECB Bowling Review Regulations," a statement said.

Shakib's action had been reported by the standing umpire while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset in September.

 

He then failed an independent assessment at Loughborough University which prompted his bowling suspension from December 10.

The suspension meant he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year as Bangladesh were reluctant to include him as a specialist batter.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
