BCCI Snubs Kohli!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli expressed his support for the presence of players' families on tour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mufaddal Vohra/X

The BCCI's policy of limiting family time for international men's cricketers remains in effect, despite growing scrutiny.

The policy, which restricts family visits to two weeks during extended tours, has been defended by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as crucial for the team's structure and national interest.

'At this stage, the current policy will remain intact, as it is of paramount importance to both the nation and our institution, the BCCI,' Saikia told Cricbuzz.

The policy, which has never been officially made public, resurfaced in reports following India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat to Australia.

As per those reports, families are only allowed to accompany players for two weeks during a 45-day tour, barring exceptional cases approved by the BCCI.

Additional regulations require players to travel together, limit their luggage, and adhere to strict team protocols.

Acknowledging that the policy might not be universally appreciated, Saikia defended the BCCI's stance, underscoring the broader picture and its consistent application across the team structure.

'The BCCI recognises that there may be some resentment or differing opinions, as in a democratic setup, people are entitled to express their views. The policy is applied uniformly to all team members -- players, coaches, managers, support staff, and everyone involved -- and has been implemented with the best interests of everyone in mind,' said Saikia who recently took over as Board secretary, replacing Jay Amit Shah.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with ICC Chairman Jay Amit Shah. Photograph: ICC/X

"This policy has not been formulated overnight; it has been in place for decades, dating back to the playing days of our president, Roger Binny, and possibly even earlier,' Saikia said.

'The new policy is an amendment of the previous one, with additional provisions regarding players' presence at practice sessions, match schedules, tours, luggage, team movements, and other ancillary activities, all aimed at the objective of team cohesion and unity,' Saikia added.

Kohli, who has been one of India's most vocal cricketers over the last decade, recently expressed his discontent with the policy.

Speaking at an event hosted by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the star batter didn't hold back.

'I was quite disappointed,' Kohli said, adding that he felt 'the decision-makers lacked understanding of players' needs.'

The divide between player sentiment and administrative priorities is not new in Indian cricket, but the firm stance from the BCCI suggests it is unlikely to yield on this issue anytime soon -- even when it involves a figure as influential as Kohli.