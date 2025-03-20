Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset

In a league defined by change, Sanju Samson's steadfast presence offers a sense of stability and a genuine chance for the Royals to finally reclaim their long-awaited title.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has established himself as a rare constant in a league often defined by its dynamic changes. Photograph: BCCI

In the ever-evolving Indian Premier League, where strategic shifts and leadership transitions are the norm, Sanju Samson's enduring captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals stands as a testament to resilience, consistency, and the power of sustained vision.

Since assuming the mantle of leadership in 2021, Samson has navigated the highs and lows of the IPL with a quiet determination, establishing himself as a rare constant in a league often defined by its dynamic changes.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, the contrast between Samson's seasoned leadership and the fresh starts undertaken by other franchises becomes increasingly apparent.

While teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants have opted for new captains -- Rajat Patidar, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant -- Samson's five-year tenure provides the Rajasthan Royals with a unique advantage: Stability.

This stability is not merely a matter of longevity; it's a reflection of the trust and confidence that the Rajasthan Royals management has placed in Samson's ability to lead. He has weathered the storms of fluctuating fortunes, guiding the team through seasons of promise and seasons of challenge.

His leadership has fostered a sense of continuity, allowing the core of the team to develop and grow together.

In contrast, many of the newly appointed captains are embarking on their leadership journeys, facing the daunting task of establishing their authority and building team cohesion. Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins, while talented cricketers in their own right, are still in the early stages of their captaincy tenures.

Even Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has stepped into M S Dhoni's enormous shoes at Chennai Super Kings, is navigating the complexities of leading a team with a rich legacy.

Samson's journey with the Rajasthan Royals began long before he assumed the captaincy. He was spotted as a young talent by Rahul Dravid in 2013, a moment that he describes as 'surreal'. This early connection with Dravid, now the team's head coach, adds a layer of depth to Samson's leadership. Their shared history and understanding of the franchise's ethos create a synergy that promises to be a powerful asset for the Rajasthan Royals.

Under the guidance of Kumar Sangakkara, the team's Director of Cricket, and now with Dravid's return, Samson has cultivated a team culture that values both talent and character. He has struck a balance between nurturing young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag and integrating experienced players like Trent Boult.

The 2022 season, when the Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL final for the first time since their inaugural triumph in 2008, stands as a testament to Samson's leadership. Despite the loss to Gujarat Titans, the season marked a significant milestone, reigniting the team's aspirations and reaffirming their potential.

However, consistency has been a challenge. The 2023 and 2024 seasons saw the Rajasthan Royals grappling with fluctuating form, highlighting the inherent unpredictability of the IPL. Yet, through these ups and downs, Samson's leadership has remained steadfast, providing a sense of calm and stability.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, the Rajasthan Royals are poised to build on the foundation laid by Samson.

With the added guidance of Rahul Dravid, the team is focused on enhancing their mental toughness and tactical precision. The core of the team remains intact, and the addition of strategic acquisitions like Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Nitish Rana further strengthens their prospects.

In a league defined by change, Samson's steadfast presence offers a sense of stability and a genuine chance for the Royals to finally reclaim their long-awaited title.