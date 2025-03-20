HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chahal Wears His Attitude During Divorce

Chahal Wears His Attitude During Divorce

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
March 20, 2025 19:28 IST

x

Chahal

IMAGE: A screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy'.

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his quirky personality and smart cricketing skills.

The 34-year-old leg-spinner is in the news following his divorce proceedings with actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

On Thursday, a Mumbai family court granted them a divorce, and directed Chahal to pay Rs 4.35 crore (Rs 43.5 million) as alimony to his estranged wife.

Although he is going through one of the difficult phases of his life, Yuzi's quirky personality was on full display when he left the court premises after the dissolution of his marriage.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a bold statement 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" written on it. He arrived wearing a sunglass and facemask, but his body language suggested that he was unperturbed by the event.

The divorce proceedings were fast-tracked due to Chahal's commitments with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Earlier, there were reports that Dhanashree had demanded higher alimony. Bought for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million), Chahal was one of the most expensive signings at the IPL 2025 auction.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
