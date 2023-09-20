Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!

It's usually Shaheen Shah Afridi who bowls people over.

Skittling the stumps with his left arm zingers that makes him one of the bowlers to watch out for at the 50 overs World Cup that begins in India next fortnight.

On Tuesday, the 6' 6" Pakistan fast bowlers was bowled over yet again by Ansha Afridi, whose dad Shahid played some cricket in his day :)

Ansha and Shaheen, who exchanged wedding vows in Karachi at a nikkah ceremony in February, hosted their wedding reception at the DHA Golf and Country Club in Karachi.

IMAGE: Shahid Afridi with daughter Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi at the reception in Karachi on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Photograph: Shahid Afridi/Instagram

IMAGE: Shaheen's pa-in-law, who scored 8,064 ODI runs and took 395 ODI wickets, congratulated the couple and posted their pictures with a special message in Urdu on Instagram. Photograph: Shahid Afridi/Instagram