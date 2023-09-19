'It is what it is...I keep moving forward...'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was ignored for the upcoming first two ODIs against Australia and is a travelling reserve for the World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

After not being included in the squad for India's ODI series against Australia this month, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson took to social media and said he "chooses to move forward".

The ODI series is vital for India’s preparations for the World Cup beginning next month. Samson is also not part of India’s World Cup squad.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODI clashes against Australia and KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue against a strong visiting side.

The three-match series begins September 22.

Samson took to Instagram and reacted to his omission from the squad.

"It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward," said the caption of Samson's post.

Despite making his international debut in 2014, Samson has featured in less than 50 international games for India. He has played 13 ODIs for India, scoring 390 runs at an average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 104.00 in 12 innings. He has scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 86*.

His T20I stats read: 374 runs in 24 matches and 21 innings at an average of 19.68 and a strike rate of 133.57. He has scored one half-century, with the best score being 77.

Samson was last selected to play during the tour of West Indies from July-August this year. While he scored a half-century in his last ODI and overall 60 runs in two matches, he failed to deliver during the T20I series. He scored just 32 runs in just three innings, with the best score of 13.

Following this, he was selected as a travelling reserve for the Asia Cup in Pakistan-Sri Lanka as KL Rahul missed first two games due to a niggle. However, KL's brilliant form on return during Super Four stage and Ishan Kishan's consistent run of scores meant that he did not get to play even a single match.