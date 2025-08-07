Dhoni Breaks Silence on CSK Exit Rumours

‘Me and CSK, we are together’

IMAGE: MS Dhoni reaffirmed his enduring bond with CSK. Photograph: BCCI

He may not be on the field forever, but MS Dhoni’s heart will always beat in yellow. The CSK legend has finally opened up about his future, offering fans a powerful reassurance of his continued bond with the franchise.

Speaking at a private event earlier this week, Dhoni reaffirmed his enduring bond with CSK, indicating that his association with the team will extend well beyond his playing career.

‘Me and CSK, we are together. You know even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,’ Dhoni said with a smile, teasing fans while strongly hinting at a long-term role with the franchise in some capacity.

The 44-year-old had remained tight-lipped about his plans after IPL 2024, leading to speculation that he might retire. However, he surprised many by returning mid-season in IPL 2025 to lead CSK once again after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury. While the team endured a tough campaign — finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins in 14 games — Dhoni’s leadership presence remained a source of reassurance for the Yellow Army.

Dhoni further stoked nostalgia and anticipation with another heartfelt statement, reminding fans that his identity is forever linked with CSK colors.

‘It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,’ he said, leaving just enough ambiguity to keep fans guessing about whether they’ll see him in pads again.

Just a week ago, Dhoni had avoided a direct question about his playing future at a separate event. But on Saturday, he spoke candidly about the team's recent struggles and the need to take responsibility.

‘Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also,’ he reflected.

While Dhoni hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll play in IPL 2026, his words make one thing clear: his legacy at CSK is far from over. Whether in the dugout, the dressing room, or behind the scenes, Dhoni is here to stay — in yellow.