HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No CSK or KKR! Samson to lead Royals in IPL 2026

No CSK or KKR! Samson to lead Royals in IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 14:25 IST

x

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will remain with the team and continue as captain for the IPL 2026 season. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson, one of Rajasthan Royals’ longest-serving players, will remain at the helm for IPL 2026, dismissing speculation of an off-season exit.

According to the Times of India, sources close to the Royals have confirmed that Samson will remain with the team and continue as captain for the IPL 2026 season.

‘RR have decided not to trade Samson or any of their players for now. Samson is very much a part of the Royals set-up and the undisputed captain of the team,’ the source told TOI.

 

Speculation had linked Samson with moves to other franchises — most notably Chennai Super Kings as a potential successor to MS Dhoni, and Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was rumoured to be in line for captaincy after a poor season for the franchise.

However, these reports now appear to be unfounded.

Samson has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since 2013 and has been a cornerstone of the team. He briefly moved to Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2016 and 2017, when RR was banned for two seasons, but returned to lead the side in recent years.

The 2025 IPL season was disappointing for both Samson and the Royals. A finger injury kept him out of the first three matches, during which Riyan Parag captained the side. Samson returned for nine matches, scoring 285 runs with just one half-century. RR, meanwhile, finished ninth in the standings.

With his future now clarified, the focus shifts to how Samson and Rajasthan Royals regroup for the 2026 season.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Siraj lands in Hyderabad after Oval Test heroics
Siraj lands in Hyderabad after Oval Test heroics
India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions
India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions
Brook says Root, not him, deserved series top honours
Brook says Root, not him, deserved series top honours
Another Kiwi pacer sidelined with injury
Another Kiwi pacer sidelined with injury
Ashwin slams Stokes: 'Karma hit instantly'
Ashwin slams Stokes: 'Karma hit instantly'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

webstory image 2

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 3

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

VIDEOS

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: CM Dhami Takes Stock Of The Situation3:54

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: CM Dhami Takes Stock Of The Situation

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh1:12

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD