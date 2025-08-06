No CSK or KKR! Samson to lead Royals in IPL 2026

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will remain with the team and continue as captain for the IPL 2026 season. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson, one of Rajasthan Royals’ longest-serving players, will remain at the helm for IPL 2026, dismissing speculation of an off-season exit.

According to the Times of India, sources close to the Royals have confirmed that Samson will remain with the team and continue as captain for the IPL 2026 season.

‘RR have decided not to trade Samson or any of their players for now. Samson is very much a part of the Royals set-up and the undisputed captain of the team,’ the source told TOI.

Speculation had linked Samson with moves to other franchises — most notably Chennai Super Kings as a potential successor to MS Dhoni, and Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was rumoured to be in line for captaincy after a poor season for the franchise.

However, these reports now appear to be unfounded.

Samson has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since 2013 and has been a cornerstone of the team. He briefly moved to Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2016 and 2017, when RR was banned for two seasons, but returned to lead the side in recent years.

The 2025 IPL season was disappointing for both Samson and the Royals. A finger injury kept him out of the first three matches, during which Riyan Parag captained the side. Samson returned for nine matches, scoring 285 runs with just one half-century. RR, meanwhile, finished ninth in the standings.

With his future now clarified, the focus shifts to how Samson and Rajasthan Royals regroup for the 2026 season.