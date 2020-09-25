IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Source:

September 25, 2020 21:57 IST

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dubai, on Friday.





IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw bats during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Young Prithvi Shaw struck a fluent half-century and shared a a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan to guide Delhi Capitals to 175 for three against Chennai Super Kings, in the Indian Premier League, in Dubai, on Friday.

Shaw slammed a quickfire 64 off 43 balls, while senior partner Dhawan hit a steady 35 off 27 balls to give Delhi a good start after they were put into bat.



The duo started slowly, scoring just 36 runs in the first six overs of Powerplay, before opening up to stitch 94 runs for the opening wicket in 10.4 overs.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw is stumped by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Piyush Chawla's bowling. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shaw got into his stride, hitting two consecutive boundaries off Deepak Chahar.



The Mumbai youngster didn't appear to rush things and played some attractive shots.



Once CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni introduced the spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over, both Shaw and Dhawan went on the offensive.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant hits out. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chawla, who was taken apart by Sanju Samson in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, came in for some rough treatment as did Jadeja who went wicketless in his four overs, conceding 44 runs.



Dhawan after playing second fiddle for a while, joined the party and hit a couple of attractive boundaries and slogged Jadeja's first ball for a six over midwicket.



The Delhi openers hammered 58 in the next 4.4 overs after the slow start.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate after Sam Curran, left, dismissed Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chawla broke the dangerous-looking partnership by removing both Dhawan and Shaw in consecutive overs.



Rishabh Pant, who hit a fluent 37 not out from 25 balls and captain Shreyas Iyer (26) built the Delhi innings in the middle overs, before the latter was caught by a diving wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Sam Curran as CSK managed to pull things back towards the end.