Sehwag helping kids of Pulwama bravehearts

October 17, 2019 09:01 IST

IMAGE: Rahul Soreng, one of the children from Virender Sehwag's school whose father is a Pulwama martyr bowls at school practice. Photograph: Kinf courtesy, Virender Sehwag/Twitter

Netizens lauded former India opener Virender Sehwag for training children of Pulwama Bravehearts in his school.

Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote a message along with the pictures, "Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!"

"Great initiative... Which needs to be applauded and followed by everyone," a Twitter user wrote.

"On-field and Off-field..You're an true inspiration sir," an another Twitter user wrote.

"Only one word Respect," a fan wrote.

"Wow sir ...truly inspiring ...thank you," a cricket fan wrote.

"Great sir. They are sacrificing their lives for us, it's our responsibility we should stand with their families...," wrote another follower appreciating Sehwag's efforts.

On February 14 this year, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.