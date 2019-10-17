News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai teen smashes world record!

Mumbai teen smashes world record!

October 17, 2019 10:01 IST

At 17 years, 292 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest player ever to score a double hundred in men's List A cricket, points out Rajneesh Gupta.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Under-19 tri-series final between Bangladesh and India in Hove, England. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal -- having already scored two centuries in his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament -- established a new world record when he scored 203 off just 154 balls against Jharkhand.

In doing so, Yashasvi became the youngest player ever to score a double century in men's List A cricket (one day matches of at least 40 overs duration) at the age of 17 years, 292 days.

The previous record was held by South African Alan Barrow.

 

Youngest to score a double century in List A cricket

AgePlayerScoreForVsVenueDate
17y 292d Yashasvi Jaiswal 203 Mumbai Jharkhand Alur 16-10-2019
20y 275d Alan Barrow 202* Natal SA XI Durban 25-10-1975
21y 20d Mitchell van Buuren 200 Gauteng Western Province Jo'burg 10-02-2019
21y 280d Travis Head 202 South Australia Western Australia Sydney 05-10-2015
21y 282d Ben Duckett 220* England Lions Sri Lanka A Canterbury 25-07-2016
22y 103d Mohammad Ali 207 Pakistan Customs DHA Sialkot 04-04-2005
23y 31d Ravi Bopara 201* Essex Leicestershire Leicester 04-06-2008
23y 131d Khalid Latif 204* Karachi Dolphins Quetta Bears Karachi 15-03-2009
24y 335d Sanju Samson 212* Kerala Goa Alur 12-10-2019
25y 241d Phil Hughes 202* Australia A South Africa A Darwin 29-07-2014

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Singh/Facebook

The previous Indian record of scoring a List A double century was held by Sanju Samson, also made in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Youngest Indians to score a double century in List A cricket

AgePlayerScoreForVsVenueDate
17y 292d Yashasvi Jaiswal 203 Mumbai Jharkhand Alur 16-10-2019
24y 335d Sanju Samson 212* Kerala Goa Alur 12-10-2019
26y 186d Rohit Sharma 209 India Australia Bangalore 02-11-2013
27y 42d Karn Kaushal 202 Uttarakhand Sikkim Nadiad 06-10-2018
27y 197d Rohit Sharma 264 India Sri Lanka Kolkata 13-11-2014
27y 250d Shikhar Dhawan 248 India A South Africa A Pretoria 12-08-2013

RAJNEESH GUPTA
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

A bus conductor drives her son's cricket dreams

A bus conductor drives her son's cricket dreams

Rahul Dravid: India's Sporting Legacy: Yes, We Can!

Rahul Dravid: India's Sporting Legacy: Yes, We Can!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
       