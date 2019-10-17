Mumbai teen smashes world record!

October 17, 2019 10:01 IST

At 17 years, 292 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest player ever to score a double hundred in men's List A cricket, points out Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Under-19 tri-series final between Bangladesh and India in Hove, England. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal -- having already scored two centuries in his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament -- established a new world record when he scored 203 off just 154 balls against Jharkhand.

In doing so, Yashasvi became the youngest player ever to score a double century in men's List A cricket (one day matches of at least 40 overs duration) at the age of 17 years, 292 days.

The previous record was held by South African Alan Barrow.

Youngest to score a double century in List A cricket

Age Player Score For Vs Venue Date 17y 292d Yashasvi Jaiswal 203 Mumbai Jharkhand Alur 16-10-2019 20y 275d Alan Barrow 202* Natal SA XI Durban 25-10-1975 21y 20d Mitchell van Buuren 200 Gauteng Western Province Jo'burg 10-02-2019 21y 280d Travis Head 202 South Australia Western Australia Sydney 05-10-2015 21y 282d Ben Duckett 220* England Lions Sri Lanka A Canterbury 25-07-2016 22y 103d Mohammad Ali 207 Pakistan Customs DHA Sialkot 04-04-2005 23y 31d Ravi Bopara 201* Essex Leicestershire Leicester 04-06-2008 23y 131d Khalid Latif 204* Karachi Dolphins Quetta Bears Karachi 15-03-2009 24y 335d Sanju Samson 212* Kerala Goa Alur 12-10-2019 25y 241d Phil Hughes 202* Australia A South Africa A Darwin 29-07-2014

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Singh/Facebook

The previous Indian record of scoring a List A double century was held by Sanju Samson, also made in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Youngest Indians to score a double century in List A cricket