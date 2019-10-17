Mumbai teen smashes world record!

At 17 years, 292 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest player ever to score a double hundred in men's List A cricket, points out Rajneesh Gupta.
Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal -- having already scored two centuries in his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament -- established a new world record when he scored 203 off just 154 balls against Jharkhand.
In doing so, Yashasvi became the youngest player ever to score a double century in men's List A cricket (one day matches of at least 40 overs duration) at the age of 17 years, 292 days.
The previous record was held by South African Alan Barrow.
Youngest to score a double century in List A cricket
|Age
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17y 292d
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|203
|Mumbai
|Jharkhand
|Alur
|16-10-2019
|20y 275d
|Alan Barrow
|202*
|Natal
|SA XI
|Durban
|25-10-1975
|21y 20d
|Mitchell van Buuren
|200
|Gauteng
|Western Province
|Jo'burg
|10-02-2019
|21y 280d
|Travis Head
|202
|South Australia
|Western Australia
|Sydney
|05-10-2015
|21y 282d
|Ben Duckett
|220*
|England Lions
|Sri Lanka A
|Canterbury
|25-07-2016
|22y 103d
|Mohammad Ali
|207
|Pakistan Customs
|DHA
|Sialkot
|04-04-2005
|23y 31d
|Ravi Bopara
|201*
|Essex
|Leicestershire
|Leicester
|04-06-2008
|23y 131d
|Khalid Latif
|204*
|Karachi Dolphins
|Quetta Bears
|Karachi
|15-03-2009
|24y 335d
|Sanju Samson
|212*
|Kerala
|Goa
|Alur
|12-10-2019
|25y 241d
|Phil Hughes
|202*
|Australia A
|South Africa A
|Darwin
|29-07-2014
The previous Indian record of scoring a List A double century was held by Sanju Samson, also made in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Youngest Indians to score a double century in List A cricket
|Age
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17y 292d
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|203
|Mumbai
|Jharkhand
|Alur
|16-10-2019
|24y 335d
|Sanju Samson
|212*
|Kerala
|Goa
|Alur
|12-10-2019
|26y 186d
|Rohit Sharma
|209
|India
|Australia
|Bangalore
|02-11-2013
|27y 42d
|Karn Kaushal
|202
|Uttarakhand
|Sikkim
|Nadiad
|06-10-2018
|27y 197d
|Rohit Sharma
|264
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|13-11-2014
|27y 250d
|Shikhar Dhawan
|248
|India A
|South Africa A
|Pretoria
|12-08-2013
